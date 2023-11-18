Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 529 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

