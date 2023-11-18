Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $274.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

