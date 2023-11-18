Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after buying an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

