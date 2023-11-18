Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

