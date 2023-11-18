Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $802.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $817.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

