Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
MDY opened at $463.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
