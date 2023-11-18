Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,545 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.47 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average is $218.92.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

