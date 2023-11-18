Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,523 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $227.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $204.31. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

