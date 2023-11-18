Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $223.48 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.39 and a twelve month high of $231.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

