Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

