Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

