Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

