Wintrust Investments LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.