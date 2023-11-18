Wintrust Investments LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $13,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 163.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

