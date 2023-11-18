Wintrust Investments LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Century Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

CCS stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

