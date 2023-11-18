Wintrust Investments LLC Has $274,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

