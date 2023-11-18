Wintrust Investments LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

