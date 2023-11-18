Wintrust Investments LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

