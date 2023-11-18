Wintrust Investments LLC Has $356,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,089,000 after buying an additional 420,612 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 72,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,257,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.