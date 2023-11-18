Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $206.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.