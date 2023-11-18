Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $235,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,161.56 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,924.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,981.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

