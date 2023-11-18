Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $317,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

