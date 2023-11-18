Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $317,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $39.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.