Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $441,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
