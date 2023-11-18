Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $282.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

