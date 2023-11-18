Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

