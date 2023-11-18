Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

