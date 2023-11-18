Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.