Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

