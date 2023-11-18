Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,290 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.