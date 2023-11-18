Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $180.28. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

