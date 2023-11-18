Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.39 and a 1 year high of $231.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.51.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

