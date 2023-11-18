Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

