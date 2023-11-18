Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.39 and a 1 year high of $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.51.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

