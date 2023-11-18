Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 161.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 43,092 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.