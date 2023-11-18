Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 289 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.82 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
