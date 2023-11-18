Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 399 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

