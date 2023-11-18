Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

