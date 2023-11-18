Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 607 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,978,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

