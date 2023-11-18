Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

