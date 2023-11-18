Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 821 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

