Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.