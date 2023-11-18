Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.