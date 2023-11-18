Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $317,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,335,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,604,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

