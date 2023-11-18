Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $457,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.