Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

