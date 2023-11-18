Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,514. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.