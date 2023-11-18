Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.77. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

