Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

