Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,580,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 713,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 557,607 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

