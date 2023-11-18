Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %
Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.61) on Friday. Worldwide Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29,400.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 301.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.36.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
