Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.61) on Friday. Worldwide Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29,400.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 301.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.36.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

